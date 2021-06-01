Published: 10:53 AM June 1, 2021

Revd Rachel Prior, curate at St Mary’s Church in Saffron Walden has been appointed the Rector of Black Notley, Great Notley and Rayne - Credit: Chris Briggs

The Curate at St Mary’s Church in Saffron Walden has been appointed the Rector of Black Notley, Great Notley and Rayne.

Revd Rachel Prior's last service in Saffron Walden will be at 10am on Sunday June 27 and her licensing will be on July 22 in Great Notley.

She will be moving with her husband and daughter in the summer.

Rachel said: “After almost four wonderful years, it will be very hard to leave but we are excited for all that lies ahead.”

She expressed thanks for all the support she had received in Saffron Walden.

Revd Jeremy Trew, the Rector of St Mary’s, said: “Rachel has been a valued member of the St Mary's and the wider team and will be greatly missed.

"She has brought energy and creativity and her own inimitable style. We wish her well as she moves, with the family, to her new role.”