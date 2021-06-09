Published: 7:00 AM June 9, 2021

Saffron Walden's first Fete de la Musique in June 2015, families enjoying the music in Jubilee Gardens - Credit: Archant

One of the highlights in the Saffron Walden calendar returns on Sunday, June 20.

Fête de la Musique kicks off at midday, with free live music in nine venues across the town until around 7pm.

Organisers have ensured that most musical tastes have been catered for.

They have 226 musicians in 52 groups, bands and choirs taking part and music styles range from rock to classical, folk to jazz.

Familiar names include Joanna Eden, The Hooligans, Sheri Kershaw, James White, and Tennessee Twin, and there are also several groups who are new to the Fête, taking part for the first time.

This year there are three new venues: Bridge End Gardens, the garden in front of the Almshouses in Abbey Lane, and the newly re-opened community pub, the Railway in Station Road.

These venues join six which have taken part before – the Market Square, Museum/Castle grounds, Fairycroft House, The King’s Arms, The Cross Keys and Jubilee Gardens.

There will also be 13 food stalls in King Street and at several of the other venues.

Tables can be booked in the gardens at the Cross Keys and the Railway.

There will be two puppet shows in the Castle/Museum grounds, and a team of 50 volunteers will be on hand to ensure social distancing and the smooth running of the day.

Organisers at Saffron Walden Arts Trust said: "Come along and enjoy live music – we’re all looking forward to seeing you there!"

The event this year follows on from successes in 2015 and 2018.

A full list of who is taking part is available online at http://www.saffronwaldenartstrust.co.uk/events/fete-de-la-musique/fete-de-la-musique-2021/