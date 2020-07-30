Advanced search

Video

Uttlesford and Braintree coronavirus deaths released with Walden’s percentage lowest

PUBLISHED: 15:45 30 July 2020

Doctor examines coronavirus patient. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Doctor examines coronavirus patient. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto

One person in Saffron Walden Town has died of coronavirus - the lowest figures across Uttlesford and Braintree.

The Covid-19 death represented two percent of causes of death, out of 41 Saffron Walden deaths in total.

Data was collected from March 1 until June 30 by The Office for National Statistics.

Audley End, Ashdon and the Chesterfords had two coronavirus deaths, accounting for nine percent of the total 22 deaths. Identical figures were recorded for Newport, Littlebury and Clavering.

29 percent of all deaths were caused by coronavirus in Stansted Mountfitchet and Elsenham - with 20 out of 68 deaths caused by the virus.

In Thaxted, Great Sampford and Radwinter, three people passed away because of Covid-19.

There were four coronavirus deaths in Takeley, Stansted Airport and Mountfitchet South; two in Steeple Bumpstead and Great Yeldham; five in Panfield, Finchingfield and Bardfield; 18 in Great Dunmow; eight in Flitch Green, Felsted and High Easter; four in Hatfield Heath, the Hallingburys and the Rodings; seven in central Braintree and five in Braintree West and Rayne.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Organiser says “government forgot artists” as popular event is cancelled

Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Pub may open as early as September following successful offer

Dave Kenny, chairman of Save The Railway Arms campaign group. Photo: supplied by Dave Kenny.

Frustration as Saffron Walden swimming pool stays shut

The swimming pool in Saffron Walden is closed until at least September. Picture: Getty Images

The latest coronavirus figures are published for Essex and other areas

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

District Council gives green light to diversity action

Ayub Khan, Lib Dem councillor for Stansted South and Birchanger. Photo: Supplied by Ayub Khan.

Most Read

Organiser says “government forgot artists” as popular event is cancelled

Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Pub may open as early as September following successful offer

Dave Kenny, chairman of Save The Railway Arms campaign group. Photo: supplied by Dave Kenny.

Frustration as Saffron Walden swimming pool stays shut

The swimming pool in Saffron Walden is closed until at least September. Picture: Getty Images

The latest coronavirus figures are published for Essex and other areas

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

District Council gives green light to diversity action

Ayub Khan, Lib Dem councillor for Stansted South and Birchanger. Photo: Supplied by Ayub Khan.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Uttlesford and Braintree coronavirus deaths released with Walden’s percentage lowest

Doctor examines coronavirus patient. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Walden’s McKernan takes nett prize in Summer Series

William McKernan in action

Sight loss charity opening new pop-up centre in Saffron Walden Town Hall

Cheryl Sugarman from Support 4 Sight outside the new Resource Centre.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 30

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

MP hears stories of grit and adaptation of Saffron Walden businesses during and after coronavirus lockdown

MP Kemi Badenoch visiting Saffron Walden and Cafe Cou Cou