Uttlesford and Braintree coronavirus deaths released with Walden’s percentage lowest

One person in Saffron Walden Town has died of coronavirus - the lowest figures across Uttlesford and Braintree.

The Covid-19 death represented two percent of causes of death, out of 41 Saffron Walden deaths in total.

Data was collected from March 1 until June 30 by The Office for National Statistics.

Audley End, Ashdon and the Chesterfords had two coronavirus deaths, accounting for nine percent of the total 22 deaths. Identical figures were recorded for Newport, Littlebury and Clavering.

29 percent of all deaths were caused by coronavirus in Stansted Mountfitchet and Elsenham - with 20 out of 68 deaths caused by the virus.

In Thaxted, Great Sampford and Radwinter, three people passed away because of Covid-19.

There were four coronavirus deaths in Takeley, Stansted Airport and Mountfitchet South; two in Steeple Bumpstead and Great Yeldham; five in Panfield, Finchingfield and Bardfield; 18 in Great Dunmow; eight in Flitch Green, Felsted and High Easter; four in Hatfield Heath, the Hallingburys and the Rodings; seven in central Braintree and five in Braintree West and Rayne.