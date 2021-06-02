Walden Rotarians praised for 'amazing' humanitarian effort
- Credit: Supplied by the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden
Two Rotarians have been praised for their work in a scheme to refurbish and recycle mobility equipment.
Rotary Club of Saffron Walden members Alan Hawkes and Ed Netsel collected unwanted healthcare equipment from Bromsgrove, near Birmingham.
They drove the equipment almost 500 miles to a warehouse in Yorkshire run by PhysioNet, a humanitarian organisation which the town's Rotary Club supports.
Charity organisers estimate they have delivered over 250 tonnes of equipment to PhysioNet since 2015.
Club members praised Mr Hawkes and Mr Netsel for their "amazing efforts".
A spokesperson said: "Many thousands of items of physiotherapy, paediatric and mobility equipment, wheelchairs and some hospital hardware would have ended up in landfill.
"It has instead been collected and refurbished."
A PhysioNet spokesperson said: "We ship about one container each month.
"The group at Saffron Walden really does a tremendous job in keeping our warehouse filled."
If you have something to donate, email: enquiries@rotary-sw.org