Walden club requests you donate your unwanted tools

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:08 PM May 17, 2021   
Rotary members delivering tools collected in Saffron Walden to the TWAM warehouse

Rotary members delivering tools collected in Saffron Walden to the TWAM warehouse in Ipswich during a previous collection

“Bring us your unwanted tools” is the message from David Peasgood of Rotary in Saffron Walden.

He is the club’s organiser of a project being undertaken to collect unwanted tools on behalf of the charity Tools with a Mission.

All types of tools are being accepted including household, gardening, motoring, building, plumbing, electrical, knitting and sewing machines and working IT equipment - which will have all data removed by specialist software.

The club will transport the tools to the TWAM’s warehouse in Ipswich where they are refurbished and sorted into trade kits before being shipped to developing countries.

Mr Peasgood said: "We believe entire communities can be transformed through training and the provision of tool kits and equipment.”

You may also want to watch:

Rotary’s PhysioNet van will be in Saffron Walden Common car park from 10am until 1pm on Sunday, June 6 for donations of unwanted tools.

For enquiries about the project, email enquiries@rotary-sw.org.

