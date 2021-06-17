Walden Wombles hold their first litter pick
- Credit: Walden Wombles
Newly-formed litter picking group the Walden Wombles had their first outing and gathered sacks of rubbish, a large number of bottles and cans - and an old laptop.
The litter pick from Catons Lane car park covered open areas around the football club, cricket pitch, park and playground.
It was organised as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s annual Great British Spring Clean fortnight.
Uttlesford District Council supplied litter picking equipment and disposed of the rubbish.
Barbara Leckenby, one of the organisers, said: “The Walden Wombles initiative has grown from a number of discussions in person and on social media during lockdown about increased levels of litter.
“It’s great to see more people out enjoying our lovely environment and we want to try and ensure it remains that way.”
Chris Dodge, another of the group’s founders, said they aim to run a litter pick on the first Sunday of every month in different areas.
Contact the group via the website www.waldenwombles.org.uk
