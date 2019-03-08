Warning over household appliances following fire in Great Chesterford

A washing machine caught fire in Great Chesterford. Picture: EFRS Archant

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has urged homeowners not to leave appliances running overnight after a washing machine caught fire in Great Chesterford.

Two crews from Saffron Walden were called to a block of flats on Wednesday evening following reports that a washing machine had caught fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Firefighters used a dry powder extinguisher along with our positive pressure ventilation fan to put out the fire and clear the smoke.

"Never leave appliances running whilst you are out or in bed. Luckily the occupant was alerted to the fire and called 999 before joining the neighbours outside."