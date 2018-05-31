Video

WATCH: B-ewe-tiful view as hundreds of sheep run through village

Farmer used the help of Quendon villagers to drive his sheep along the main road. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY. Copyright © 2020 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

Moving some 670 Welsh Mule sheep and 300-400 lambs from Newport to Quendon. It's the latest attraction, it's fresh air and fun and it appeals to all ages.

Members of the Quendon village community assist during the sheep drive. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY. Members of the Quendon village community assist during the sheep drive. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY.

The exercise takes about an hour - and it's now on offer from time to time.

The new pastime is the brainchild of farmer Wayne Parker, who, when he brought his sheep to Quendon, put out a call on Facebook for volunteers to help move the sheep including some pregnant ewes.

One of the Quendon villagers who joined in, Carrie Williams, said: "It's fantastic to see the community come out to support the farmer. People of all ages joined in, there were lots of children."

Mr Parker, whose farm is in Newmarket, has been farming sheep all his life. He said the sheep are moved around the farm every couple of weeks, but that he first moved them around Quendon Hall estate at the end of last month, a big move that is new.

The journey saw him moving the animals from the field by the M11 bridge going into Quendon all the way up to Rickling.

"We are grazing the field with the sheep and the sheep run out of grass. We have to keep them moving so that they can keep eating the grass," said Mr Parker.

He was joined by his 12-year-old son Leon, who regularly helps with farm work, including moving the sheep. Residents also stepped in and blended into the curly view.

"People seemed to be okay with it, the villagers couldn't be more helpful. They really enjoyed it, and they also helped block the road off," said the farmer, adding:

"I am very pleased and happy with the outcome, with the way people helped, and we are very grateful for the help as well."

WARNING: Sheep can be dangerous for unborn babies because some infections can be passed from sheep to humans. Pregnant women are advised to avoid contact with sheep during the lambing season, which runs from January to April.

Video courtesy of Colin Tarner.

Members of the Quendon village community are instructed by farmer Wayne Parker on how assist during the sheep drive. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY. Members of the Quendon village community are instructed by farmer Wayne Parker on how assist during the sheep drive. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY.

Farmer Wayne Parker releases his skipping sheep from the holding pen to drive them through the the village of Quendon. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY. Farmer Wayne Parker releases his skipping sheep from the holding pen to drive them through the the village of Quendon. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY.

A Quendon resident holding a sheep during the sheep drive. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY. A Quendon resident holding a sheep during the sheep drive. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY.

A Quendon resident assisting during the sheep drive. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY. A Quendon resident assisting during the sheep drive. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY.

Wayne's son, Leon, with Sam the two-year-old sheepdog after the sheep drive through the village of Quendon. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY. Wayne's son, Leon, with Sam the two-year-old sheepdog after the sheep drive through the village of Quendon. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY.

Wayne and Leon Parker at the end of the drive doing one last check for stray sheep. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY. Wayne and Leon Parker at the end of the drive doing one last check for stray sheep. Photo: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY.