Published: 9:00 AM July 29, 2021

Summer is finally here! And though Covid-19 restrictions are now off the table, it might still be different to "normal".

A lot of people are choosing to stay in the UK, or to have a staycation and visit places near their homes this time around.

We'd like you to share your pictures for our Summer gallery for the website and the paper.

This could be anything from a group of your friends enjoying a lunch or a cup of tea at an outdoor table of a restaurant, through to a picnic on your holiday.

It could include you with some of your flowers, strawberries or vegetables taking shape if you've lucky enough to have a garden, greenhouse, balcony pot, or an allotment.

What does summer mean to you?

Please email us and include your name so we can credit the photograph to you, and a few sentences about your picture. Send your email to either editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk or editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk

Here are some that have been taken earlier, to inspire you:

Fizz at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown festival - Credit: Saffron Photo

Making an evening out of Big Day Out on The Common - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Six-year-old Sophie enjoys an ice cream - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography



