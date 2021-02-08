Snow prompts fire service ‘stay at home’ advice ahead of flooding

Published: 12:00 PM February 8, 2021

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has Ranger vehicles which are designed to overcome adverse conditions - Credit: ECFRS

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is warning Essex residents to be prepared for heavy snow and ice.

The warning comes after Met Office UK issued weather yellow and amber snow and ice warnings until midday on Wednesday, February 10.

Storm Darcy will also bring plummeting temperatures and strong winds.

ECFRS said salt becomes ineffective in low temperatures and icy conditions, so they are advising residents to stay at home if possible, and if they must go out, to follow road safety advice.

Dan Bailey of the Community Development and Safeguarding Team said: “Weather conditions can play a part in the number of accidents on the road. Consider if your journey really necessary and in very bad conditions, please avoid driving completely.

“If you do have to drive, please make sure your car is roadworthy – your tyre condition is good, lights are clean and working, your windscreen is clear and blades are working. Make sure the washer bottle is full with screen wash, and you have an ice scraper in your vehicle.”

Snow and ice are predicted to ease from Wednesday, but there could be areas of localised flooding across Essex.