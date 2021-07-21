News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Hailstones "the size of golf balls" batter gardens in Essex

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:40 AM July 21, 2021   
A montage: in the background - very large hailstones; inset - a destroyed garden

Hailstorms battered parts of Essex yesterday - Credit: Archant/Neil Brooks/Jane Ratcliffe

Hailstones "the size of golf balls" battered parts of Essex during a summer storm yesterday (Tuesday, July 20).

In 27C heat, Thaxted, Bardfield and Great Sampford residents experienced a hailstorm which damaged cars and destroyed gardens.

One resident from Thaxted even shared a photograph of a hailstone measuring three centimetres in diameter on Twitter.

A large white ball - a hailstone. Next to it, a ruler. The hailstone is 3cm large.

Neil Brooks from Thaxted photographed a hailstone measuring three centimetres in diameter - Credit: Neil Brooks/Twitter

Two large hailstones in someone's hands.

Hailstones "the size of golf balls" in Thaxted - Credit: Neil Brooks/Twitter

Neil Brooks tweeted: "Two to three minutes of the biggest hail I've ever seen. Dents in the car.

"Insane weather."

Jane from Great Sampford said: "It's so depressing to see the garden this morning, or what is left of it.

"A major clear-up begins today."

A garden is littered with fallen green leaves and large hailstones

A Great Sampford garden after the storm - Credit: Jane Ratcliffe

A patio meets grass. The grass is covered with hailstones.

Hailstones in a Great Sampford garden after the storm - Credit: Jane Ratcliffe

The large hailstones are the latest in a series of amber-warning weather events.

Thaxted flooded last week, causing disruption to commuters between Saffron Walden and Dunmow.

A weather station near Saffron Walden recorded 60.3mm of rain yesterday, more than the average July rainfall for much of East Anglia (51.6mm).

The heatwave - which has seen highs of 32C in some parts of the country - is set to tail off over the weekend, with highs of 23C on Friday and Saturday in Essex.

The Met Office forecasts storms on Sunday with highs of 21C.

Essex Weather
Thaxted News
Uttlesford News

