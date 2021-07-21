Hailstones "the size of golf balls" batter gardens in Essex
- Credit: Archant/Neil Brooks/Jane Ratcliffe
Hailstones "the size of golf balls" battered parts of Essex during a summer storm yesterday (Tuesday, July 20).
In 27C heat, Thaxted, Bardfield and Great Sampford residents experienced a hailstorm which damaged cars and destroyed gardens.
One resident from Thaxted even shared a photograph of a hailstone measuring three centimetres in diameter on Twitter.
Neil Brooks tweeted: "Two to three minutes of the biggest hail I've ever seen. Dents in the car.
"Insane weather."
Jane from Great Sampford said: "It's so depressing to see the garden this morning, or what is left of it.
"A major clear-up begins today."
Most Read
- 1 In pictures: Saffron Walden Round Table's Big Day Out
- 2 Residents hand water to stranded drivers after fatal M11 crash
- 3 Medical practice moving this week, and former £1.4m base attracts offer
- 4 In pictures: Mayor 'churched' at Walden ceremony
- 5 Thaxted flash flooding the 'worst in 30 years', says councillor
- 6 Hailstones "the size of golf balls" batter gardens in Essex
- 7 Q&A: Campaigner and letter writer Tony Clarke
- 8 WaldenTRI out in force at major triathlon and mulitsport event
- 9 Saffron Walden Motor Show set for 2021 return
- 10 Major lorry fire shuts M11 for 10 hours
The large hailstones are the latest in a series of amber-warning weather events.
Thaxted flooded last week, causing disruption to commuters between Saffron Walden and Dunmow.
A weather station near Saffron Walden recorded 60.3mm of rain yesterday, more than the average July rainfall for much of East Anglia (51.6mm).
The heatwave - which has seen highs of 32C in some parts of the country - is set to tail off over the weekend, with highs of 23C on Friday and Saturday in Essex.
The Met Office forecasts storms on Sunday with highs of 21C.