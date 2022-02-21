The impact of Storm Eunice, which triggered two rarely used Red Weather Warnings, are shown in these reader pictures.

In Saffron Walden, part of a brick wall toppled over on Friday (February 18). This picture shows the damage visible from Little Walden Road.

And at Stansted, pilots found themselves in challenging situations as they battled extremely strong winds.

A plane lands at Stansted during Storm Eunice - Credit: Theo Patterson

A plane lands at Stansted on Friday February 18 during Storm Eunice - Credit: Theo Patterson

Homes without power

Across the district, services and business shut including household recycling centres shut, rail companies urged passengers not to travel, and trees came down across roads.

Some homes and businesses have been without power because of the storm. Waitrose in Saffron Walden opened several hours later than usual on Saturday because the supermarket had no power.

UK Power Networks said it was the biggest storm for more than a decade and the weather caused a month’s worth of faults in a day.

Engineers have been working hard in challenging conditions today (Monday) to restore power to 10,300 homes and businesses currently without power since Friday, including 900 in Essex.

In a 3pm update, UK Power Networks CEO Basil Scarsella said the firm will make goodwill payments to those without power.

"This means that if you were impacted by Storm Eunice you will be eligible to receive £50 after 24 hours without electricity, an additional £70 when you reach 48 hours, and an additional £70 thereafter for every 12 hours without power.

"There is no need for you to call us – we’ll contact everyone who is entitled to a payment by text message, email or letter in the coming days. If you prefer you can fill in our online claim form."

The Met Office has said it will remain unsettled this week as Storm Franklin followed Eunice but the impact will be much lower.