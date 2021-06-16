Published: 4:59 PM June 16, 2021

There is a risk of thunder and rain in the Saffron Walden area tonight and thunder also in Great Dunmow, as temperatures remain high.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning alert and said there could be several days of wet weather ahead, high winds and localised flooding.

In Saffron Walden, they predict a 70 percent chance of rain for 9pm tonight (June 16), and a 70 percent chance of thunder around 10pm.

The current 27 degree temperature will dip slightly to around 22 degrees by 10pm.

Tomorrow morning (Thursday) could also see heavy rain and the temperature dropping to between 17 and 20 degrees for the next few days.

You may also want to watch:

In Great Dunmow, there is a 60 percent chance of thunder at 9pm and a 70 percent chance of thunder around 10pm.

The current 27 degree temperature will lower slightly to 25 degrees later tonight.

Tomorrow could also have patches of heavy rain with temperatures falling to between 17 and 21 degrees.

Over the next few days the temperature will be down to between 15 and 20 degrees.

For the East of England, the Met is warning that overnight thunderstorms will clear on Thursday morning but the rain could be torrential in places.

And they think Thursday daytime could bring heavy thunderstorms and showers - potentially with hail and gusty winds.

Latest forecasts say heavy rain later in night in Essex on Weds, please don't drive in flood water! More info https://t.co/v1nMLC4tbT https://t.co/LFx8jZTguQ — Essex Highways (@essexhighways) June 16, 2021

Essex Highways is reminding vehicle owners not to drive in floodwater.

They have also asked residents to not report every area of surface water, but to give drains time to work. If there is a threat to life or property, please contact 999.

Have you seen wild weather or flooding? Send in your photos.



