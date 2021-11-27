News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Will there be a White Christmas in Essex this year?

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:30 AM November 27, 2021
Main image of Doctor's Pond, Great Dunmow in the snow; Inset: Stansted Airport in the snow

The Weather Forecast for a White Christmas in north-west Essex is still unclear - Credit: Saffron Photo/Stansted Airport/Archant

With December 25 less than a month away, bookies have set the odds on whether there will be a White Christmas in Essex.

Bookmakers at Betway reckon there's an 11/2 chance that snow will fall at Stansted Airport this Christmas.

The prospect of snow seems far more likely in Edinburgh and Glasgow (3/1), Leeds (100/30), and even Lincoln and Birmingham, both 100 miles away (5/1).

Only Cardiff fares less of a chance of a White Christmas than Stansted, where the odds are 13/2.

Snow in the Market Square, Saffron Walden in 2020

Snow at Christmas in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Weather experts offer varying forecasts for the month ahead.

The Met Office says the period from December 10 - Christmas Eve (December 24) will be "unsettled", although southern England is due a settled spell towards the middle of this period with a chance of frost and fog.

TheWeatherOutlook says it will likely be too mild for snow in the south, forecasting a "green Christmas".

Christmas
Essex Weather
Stansted Airport News
Uttlesford News

