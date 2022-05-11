News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

May Day Fun Run returns after two years

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 1:17 PM May 11, 2022
Updated: 1:26 PM May 11, 2022
Participants of the Wendens Ambo May Day Fun Run

Participants of the Wendens Ambo May Day Fun Run - Credit: The Wendens Ambo Millennium Trust

The Wendens Ambo May Day Fun Run took place on Bank Holiday Monday after a two year break due to COVID-19. 

On the day around 80 people took part in the five kilometre run. Villagers and visitors alike gathered at the starting line and began the run following the roads of the village, a one mile long 160ft incline, followed by a steep descent to the Wenden Valley and finishing at the Bell Inn. 

This year's winner of the Donovan trophy was Darren Barnes who finished the race in 21 minutes and six seconds. Sarah Steer, a veteran of the Fun Run, was the first woman finisher

The run was started back in 1983 by the regulars of the Bell Inn in Wendens Ambo and was organised by them until 2001, when the Wendens Ambo Millennium Trust began organising the runs to raise funds for the trust. 

The Donovan Trophy was originally called the Bell Cup but became known as the Donovan Trophy because it was donated by the father in law of the Bell Inns landlord, Dennis Donovan. 

Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

Kate Mavor, Chief Executive of English Heritage, lays a wreath at Audley End House, Essex

Heritage

Revealed: The names of 6 secret agents at Audley End House

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
The Doctor's Pond in Great Dunmow.

Environment News

20,000 ballot box results highlight youth concerns

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Scott Pethers (right) in action for Saffron Walden Town at Ilford earlier in the season

Saffron Walden Town captain Pethers pays tribute after play-off loss

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Ukraine collection: Saffron Walden mayor Richard Porch with Rotary in Saffron Walden colleagues, Essex

Support Ukraine

Essex child donates pocket money to Ukraine crisis support

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon