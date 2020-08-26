St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood is shortlisted for three awards

Hastingwood's St Clare Hospice Chief Executive Sarah Thompson has been shortlisted for the Rising Leader award. Picture: St Clare Hospice St Clare Hospice

St Clare Hospice has been shortlisted for three awards, recognising their recent achievements and the strength of their partnerships.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood launched a bereavement support helpline in July 2020 in order to support people through bereavement. Picture: St Clare Hospice St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood launched a bereavement support helpline in July 2020 in order to support people through bereavement. Picture: St Clare Hospice

Chief executive Sarah Thompson has been shortlisted for Rising Leader of the Year. The redevelopment of their bereavement services in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic has been shortlisted for Change Project of the Year. They have also been shortlisted for a joint award with Weston Homes for Corporate Community Local Involvement.

The Charity Times awards recognise, celebrate and promote best practice within the charity sector, and will be announced on Thursday September 3 at a virtual event.

Sarah Thompson said: “I’m thrilled that our hard work across the hospice has been recognised by being shortlisted for these three awards.

“I have no doubt that the hospice has been recognised for such prestigious awards due to the substantial work by all of my colleagues over the last few years, which has culminated in our rating by the Care Quality Commission improving from Good to Outstanding.

“All of the team at St Clare Hospice have been working so hard in the recent months, continuing to deliver expert, compassionate care, both at the hospice and within the local community, amidst the pandemic.

“Being shortlisted for these awards seems to be a fitting reward, recognising the hard work of everyone in the hospice, and the fantastic support from our community – it’s great to have some positive news to share with everyone! I’m so proud of the partnerships we have developed with local organisations and businesses.”

Weston Homes have supported the hospice for three decades. Since January 2019 they have donated £185,000, raised its reputation as a local charity to support amongst other local business, and actively encouraged its own staff to become St Clare fundraisers.

The hospice’s newly developed Bereavement Support services include seven bereavement cafes, four online community bereavement support groups and a new telephone support service.

The service was recently redeveloped to better support people and to help build community resilience around death, dying and loss.

You may also want to watch:

Individuals are able to come together to create new supportive networks with each other, in a marked change from clinically-based bereavement support.