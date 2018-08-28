What does Saffron Walden’s #10YearChallenge look like?

Where Subway now stands on Gold Street used to be a Blockbuster. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

As part of the viral 10 year challenge, we decided to give Saffron Walden the now-and-then treatment to find out what the town looked like 10 years ago.

The earliest Google Maps street view photos in Saffron Walden date back to 2008 and 2009, but the latest were taken in 2017, meaning the streets and frontages might have changed again in the last two years.

Some of the forgotten gems in the town centre at the time include Blockbusters in Gold Street and the Market Square doesn’t look too different to how it was in 2009, apart from a change in shop frontages.

But the new houses in Ashdon Road reveal a transformation and the ongoing development at Ridgeons shows some interesting differences.

Finally, the image of the former police station in East Street in 2009 shows the building in operation and marked police vehicles parked outside - the building is now the progress of being converted into flats, as shown in the image from 2017.