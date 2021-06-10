News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Essex grants boost - but fears Uttlesford sectors may miss out

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM June 10, 2021    Updated: 5:30 PM June 10, 2021
Essex County Council

Essex County Council has allocated its share of the government's Contain Outbreak Management Fund (COMF) - Credit: Archant

Businesses across Essex could see a boost through a £13.3 million government grant.

But an opposition councillor has expressed fears that there are 'gaps' in scheme for Uttlesford.

As part of the grant - the Contain Outbreak Management Fund (COMF) - Essex County Council's cabinet has allocated more than £8.2m to district councils.

The money includes a £2.5m tourism pot for district councils, ECC country parks and outdoor centres.

Funding will also support nursery schools, digital literacy lessons and hand sanitiser for low-income adults.

Councillor Chris Pond, the leader of the largest opposition group on the council, fears this does not adequately cover the industry's needs in Uttlesford and Epping Forest.

He said: "I think EEC's approach of passporting funds to local communities is a good one, but there are one or two gaps in the funding."

He fears charity-backed attractions such as Hatfield Forest could go unsupported.

Two chairs in long, wavy grass: the National Trust

The leader of the largest opposition group on Essex County Council, Cllr Chris Pond, said charity-sector tourism needs Covid-19 support. Picture: anniespratt/Unsplash - Credit: Annie Spratt/Unsplash

He said: "Extra visitors means extra damage to the ecology run by charities.

"More cars means more environmental damage.

"I hope a scheme will emerge to redress this."

Cllr Pond leads a group of small party and independent county councillors, which includes Residents for Uttlesford.

Cllr John Spence, ECC's cabinet member for Health and Adult Social Care, said: "This is a further element of us providing practical funding at local level.

"We were trying not to run a 'top down' approach."

The COMF is intended to fund measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus and support the local economy post-Covid.

The funding allowed ECC to increase its £1,500 cap on grants which support small businesses hoping to adapt to online life.

A £5m package will soon see businesses apply for up to £5,000 in Business Adaptation Grants from their district council. 

In Uttlesford, Covid-19 support grants are listed on the district council's website: https://bit.ly/3vafHHE

A £1.5m package will go to the Rural Community Council of Essex to help village halls, community centres and faith buildings become Covid-safe.

Cllr Spence said: "Faith groups have done so much for us during the pandemic.

"We now need to make sure they can access funds."

Essex County Council
Politics
Coronavirus
Essex
Uttlesford News
Epping News

