Essex grants boost - but fears Uttlesford sectors may miss out
- Credit: Archant
Businesses across Essex could see a boost through a £13.3 million government grant.
But an opposition councillor has expressed fears that there are 'gaps' in scheme for Uttlesford.
As part of the grant - the Contain Outbreak Management Fund (COMF) - Essex County Council's cabinet has allocated more than £8.2m to district councils.
The money includes a £2.5m tourism pot for district councils, ECC country parks and outdoor centres.
Funding will also support nursery schools, digital literacy lessons and hand sanitiser for low-income adults.
You may also want to watch:
Councillor Chris Pond, the leader of the largest opposition group on the council, fears this does not adequately cover the industry's needs in Uttlesford and Epping Forest.
He said: "I think EEC's approach of passporting funds to local communities is a good one, but there are one or two gaps in the funding."
Most Read
- 1 Dance student Ruby is ready for a multi venue tour
- 2 Fête de la Musique returns to Walden - with nine music venues
- 3 Group has been 'Balsam bashing' along the Slade
- 4 Saffron Walden constituency could change shape in boundary review
- 5 Success for Jamie who becomes part of a national campaign
- 6 Council leader continues fight against Stansted expansion
- 7 Motorcyclist in hospital after Broxted collision
- 8 New development plan for former Friends' School
- 9 Ibiza legend Dave Pearce and Clockwork Orange Andy Manston at garden party
- 10 This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on June 10, 2021
He fears charity-backed attractions such as Hatfield Forest could go unsupported.
He said: "Extra visitors means extra damage to the ecology run by charities.
"More cars means more environmental damage.
"I hope a scheme will emerge to redress this."
Cllr Pond leads a group of small party and independent county councillors, which includes Residents for Uttlesford.
Cllr John Spence, ECC's cabinet member for Health and Adult Social Care, said: "This is a further element of us providing practical funding at local level.
"We were trying not to run a 'top down' approach."
The COMF is intended to fund measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus and support the local economy post-Covid.
The funding allowed ECC to increase its £1,500 cap on grants which support small businesses hoping to adapt to online life.
A £5m package will soon see businesses apply for up to £5,000 in Business Adaptation Grants from their district council.
In Uttlesford, Covid-19 support grants are listed on the district council's website: https://bit.ly/3vafHHE
A £1.5m package will go to the Rural Community Council of Essex to help village halls, community centres and faith buildings become Covid-safe.
Cllr Spence said: "Faith groups have done so much for us during the pandemic.
"We now need to make sure they can access funds."