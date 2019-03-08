Whittlesford man arrested in connection with robbery at building society branch
PUBLISHED: 15:10 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 14 June 2019
Archant
A 52-year-old man from Whittlesford remains in custody as a police investigation into an attempted armed robbery in Sawston continues.
The man was arrested on Tuesday following reports of an attempted robbery at a branch of the Cambridge Building Society, in High Street, at about 4pm.
Officers released CCTV images following the incident and issued an appeal for information.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police confirmed today (Friday) that a man arrested in connection with the incident remained in custody at Parkside Police Station, in Cambridge.