Whittlesford man arrested in connection with robbery at building society branch

PUBLISHED: 15:10 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 14 June 2019

A 52-year-old man from Whittlesford remains in custody as a police investigation into an attempted armed robbery in Sawston continues.

The man was arrested on Tuesday following reports of an attempted robbery at a branch of the Cambridge Building Society, in High Street, at about 4pm.

Officers released CCTV images following the incident and issued an appeal for information.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police confirmed today (Friday) that a man arrested in connection with the incident remained in custody at Parkside Police Station, in Cambridge.

