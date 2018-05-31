First online video meeting for Elsenham WI in Essex talks about Henry VIII’s “forgotten wives”

WI’s first virtual meeting discusses two “forgotten” wives of Henry VIII

Elsenham WI had a virtual meeting with a talk on Henry VIII's forgotten wives. Picture: Elsenham WI Elsenham WI had a virtual meeting with a talk on Henry VIII's forgotten wives. Picture: Elsenham WI

The first virtual monthly meeting of Elsenham WI took place with some 25 members attending an online talk about the “forgotten” wives of Henry VIII.

Writer and historian the Reverend Doctor Nicholas Henderson spoke about Jane Seymour, the third wife who died after giving birth to Henry’s only son, and Anne of Cleeves, wife number four who had a lucrative divorce from him.

Anne was given land in Great Bardfield, where she grew grapes. The “Anne of Cleeves Barn” on the site of today’s Barnfield Vineyard is still a venue for opera and weddings.

She became known as “the King’s sister”. She would join him at court for Christmas. Like Katherine Parr, she outlived him. She never married again.

Karen Pitcher from the WI branch said: “Since lockdown began, our committee meetings have continued virtually as have other WI groups like the craft and natter night and the book club. However, the prospect of setting up a virtual monthly meeting with all 60 members invited took things to a different level.

“Nicolas Henderson had originally been booked to speak in June as a follow-up to another popular talk he gave to the group last year. He had quickly converted his talks to provide an option via Zoom so was the perfect choice for Elsenham WI’s first virtual monthly meeting.”

About 25 members joined, some using Zoom for the first time. Elsenham WI has a full programme of activities as many continue virtually at the moment. They welcome guests and new members. For more information, email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

