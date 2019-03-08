Group's new guide to the perfect guided walk

Parish Paths Partnership member John Hepworth with the booklet of walks Archant

A new booklet of walks has been published by the Thaxted group which offers bank holiday guided walks.

Wild Thaxted Nature Walks contains instructions and maps for four walks with hints for birds to see on the way.

One walk offers the view of Thaxted's Windmill and church that the composer Gustav Holst saw from his home when he lived in the village.

Holst founded the Thaxted Festival, a series of live music concerts in Thaxted Parish Church, which takes place over a series of weekends in June and July

The Parish Paths Partnership has worked over the past 10 years to keep footpaths open, put up discs and signs and paint posts so that walks can take place.

The booklet has been produced by the partnership with Thaxted Parish Council. It is available from Thaxted Community Information Centre and from Saffron Walden Tourist Information, price £2.