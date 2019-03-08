Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Group's new guide to the perfect guided walk

PUBLISHED: 08:10 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 07 June 2019

Parish Paths Partnership member John Hepworth with the booklet of walks

Parish Paths Partnership member John Hepworth with the booklet of walks

Archant

A new booklet of walks has been published by the Thaxted group which offers bank holiday guided walks.

Wild Thaxted Nature Walks contains instructions and maps for four walks with hints for birds to see on the way.

One walk offers the view of Thaxted's Windmill and church that the composer Gustav Holst saw from his home when he lived in the village.

Holst founded the Thaxted Festival, a series of live music concerts in Thaxted Parish Church, which takes place over a series of weekends in June and July

The Parish Paths Partnership has worked over the past 10 years to keep footpaths open, put up discs and signs and paint posts so that walks can take place.

The booklet has been produced by the partnership with Thaxted Parish Council. It is available from Thaxted Community Information Centre and from Saffron Walden Tourist Information, price £2.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Arsonist jailed after torching historic home in Newport

Damage to the house caused in the attack. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘Every window had someone hanging out of it calling for help’ - fatal hotel fire in Saffron Walden remembered 50 years on

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN TOWN LIBRARY ARCHIVE

Procession held to welcome new mayor of Saffron Walden into office

Councillor Arthur Coote, the mayor of Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Funding boost will put GP surgeries in Uttlesford in the fast lane

Broadband boost for GP surgeries in Essex.

MP calls for more to be done to increase funding for Uttlesford schools

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Arsonist jailed after torching historic home in Newport

Damage to the house caused in the attack. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘Every window had someone hanging out of it calling for help’ - fatal hotel fire in Saffron Walden remembered 50 years on

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN TOWN LIBRARY ARCHIVE

Procession held to welcome new mayor of Saffron Walden into office

Councillor Arthur Coote, the mayor of Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Funding boost will put GP surgeries in Uttlesford in the fast lane

Broadband boost for GP surgeries in Essex.

MP calls for more to be done to increase funding for Uttlesford schools

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Lofty ambitions could put award-winning film in contention for Oscar

Jolie Lennon, Benjamin Hartley and Richard and Rachel Prendergast after winning at Cannes

Group’s new guide to the perfect guided walk

Parish Paths Partnership member John Hepworth with the booklet of walks

Saffron Walden man charged after ‘drugs are discovered during search of car’

A 22-year-old man from Saffron Walden was arrested.

Daks Over Duxford mass flight commemorates 75th anniversary of D-Day

One of the Dakotas taking part in the Daks Over Duxford event at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Helping businesses grapple with the ‘marketing monster’

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24