Saffron Walden burglar starts conversation in middle of burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:09 17 August 2020

Archant

Essex Police is appealing for information after a burglar woke his victim up in their Saffron Walden home and spoke to them while stealing thousands of pounds.

The burglar forced entry into the victim’s house while the victim was asleep. The victim then woke up to find a masked man in their living room.

The man talked to the victim, saying that they knew the victim from years ago. Meanwhile, he conducted a tidy search and stole £200 cash and a gold ring.

The incident happened at The Leys, Wimbish, on August 10 at 4.57pm.

Should you have any information about this incident, please call Essex Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/123399/20. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

