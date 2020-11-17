Advanced search

Soldier raises money for army charity

PUBLISHED: 09:34 17 November 2020

A Corporal has raised money for ABF The Soldiers' Charity. Picture: Khadga Labung

A soldier has completed a 100 kilometre journey that saw him visit war memorials and cemeteries to raise money for wounded servicemen.

Corporal Khadga Labung, based at Carver Barracks in Wimbish, walked and ran to sites including Saffron Walden Cemetery, Haverhill Cemetery, Royal Air Force Debden Memorial, and the Cambridge American Cemetery over a period of a month, accompanied by his colleague Ola Oladele.

They raised £266 for the national charity of the British Army, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, formerly the Army Benevolent Fund.

Since 1944, it has provided a lifetime of support to soldiers, veterans and their immediate families when they are in need.

Corporal Labung, who serves in 35 Engineer Regiment, said: “I ran in memory of my grandad who passed away recently - he was in the Gurkhas and served in the Second World War.

“I want to thank everyone who donated and helped me with the challenge.”

