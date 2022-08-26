News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wimbish church honoured with Silver Eco Award



Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM August 26, 2022
The congregation at All Saints Church, Wimbish

The congregation at All Saints Church, Wimbish

All Saints Church in Wimbish has received the A Rocha Silver Eco Church Award to recognise its work protecting the environment.

During the past year, the church hosted a 'bat evening', revealing the six different species of bats which call the church and churchyard their home, an afternoon of eco activities and a wildflower survey detailing over 60 different plant species.

Wimbish Church promotes the use of Local, Organic, Animal-friendly and Fairtrade principles (LOAF) when providing food and drinks, and also has a renewable energy tariff, low energy LED lightbulbs, a composting toilet and designated areas for wildflowers.

Revd John Saxon said: "It is important the church is seen to be caring for God’s beautiful creation rather than just talking about it.

"Having tough zero carbon targets in the Church of England  is part of this but we enjoy celebrating and sharing our beautiful church and grounds too."

