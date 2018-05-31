Advanced search

Carver Barracks soldier in 76-mile endurance challenge carrying 37lb, raising funds for NHS and RSPCA

PUBLISHED: 14:31 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 19 June 2020

Corporal Zac Herdman of Carver Barracks, Wimbish, during his endurance challenge. Picture: Army

Corporal Zac Herdman of Carver Barracks, Wimbish, during his endurance challenge. Picture: Army

Army press office - Alison Cobb

A Wimbish soldier has completed a 76-mile endurance challenge around Carver Barracks in 24 hours, carrying 37lb of weight, raising funds for the NHS and RSPCA.

Corporal Zac Herdman of Carver Barracks, Wimbish. Picture: ArmyCorporal Zac Herdman of Carver Barracks, Wimbish. Picture: Army

Corporal Zac Herdman, 27, is an Ammunition Technician with 33 Engineer Regiment. He has raised over £1,300 but hopes to raise £2,000. This is in addition to the £2,000 he has already raised.

Zac said: “It wasn’t easy. It’s probably one of the hardest physical and mental challenges I’ve ever done. A couple of my friends attempted it and they completed 61-miles.

Zac said: “Both charities mean a lot to me. My family work at Walsgrave Hospital in Coventry. My stepdad is a hospital porter, my brother is a security guard and my sister works behind the scenes working in one of the labs handling and analysing blood samples.

“I am so proud of what my family do. Like all of the NHS they’ve done a fantastic job in recent weeks. I want to give the NHS something back for all their efforts and let them know that I appreciate what all the NHS staff do.”

Jac chose RSPCA because he has two English bulldogs- Bob, four, and Norman, two.

Zac’s fundraiser is via JustGiving: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/zac-herdman3?utm_id=124

