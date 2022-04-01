Window on Walden celebrates 'amazing' variety on offer in town

Gallery

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A pop up market was held in Saffron Walden to celebrate the town and showcase local businesses and attractions.

On Wednesday, March 30, Market Square was filled with stalls and activities from 9am to 4pm.

The 'Window on Walden' event invited visitors to pop along for lunch or homemade cake, as well as seeing what the town's craft and gift shops have on offer.

The event also highlighted attractions throughout the town, with representatives from the museum, Saffron Hall and Audley End Miniature Railway.

Storyteller Janina Vygers and Annie Aris (AKA Calamity the Clown) were on hand to entertain children, allowing the grown-ups to have a coffee and catch up with friends.

There was also a food court, fashion and beauty stalls.

The Window on Walden was organised by Saffron Walden BID, and aimed to celebrate Saffron Walden as a destination to spend time in.

