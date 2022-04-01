News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Gallery

Window on Walden celebrates 'amazing' variety on offer in town

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:13 PM April 1, 2022
Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A pop up market was held in Saffron Walden to celebrate the town and showcase local businesses and attractions.

On Wednesday, March 30, Market Square was filled with stalls and activities from 9am to 4pm.

The 'Window on Walden' event invited visitors to pop along for lunch or homemade cake, as well as seeing what the town's craft and gift shops have on offer.

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The event also highlighted attractions throughout the town, with representatives from the museum, Saffron Hall and Audley End Miniature Railway.

Storyteller Janina Vygers and Annie Aris (AKA Calamity the Clown) were on hand to entertain children, allowing the grown-ups to have a coffee and catch up with friends.

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

There was also a food court, fashion and beauty stalls.

The Window on Walden was organised by Saffron Walden BID, and aimed to celebrate Saffron Walden as a destination to spend time in.

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden

Window on Walden in Market Place celebrated all the things to do in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett


Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

The Axe and Compasses in Arkesden, which was due to serve 150 Mother's Day meals, has been destroyed

Pubs | Updated

Much-loved Arkesden pub destroyed by fire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Children dressed as bees, selling wildflower seeds, Helena Romanes School, Great Dunmow, Essex

Education News | Gallery

In pictures: What's happening in Uttlesford schools

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden U10 Reds are into a cup final

Saffron Walden U10 Reds relishing cup final outing

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Members of Saffron Walden Cricket Club's women's team face the camera

Saffron Walden CC to become hub for women and girls' cricket

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon