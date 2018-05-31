Gallery
Christmas cheer as pioneer is celebrated at church event
PUBLISHED: 13:24 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 13 December 2019
Angela Singer
The spirit of William Winstanley (Jonathan Webb) lives on in Quendon Church. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
A celebration of "The man who invented Christmas", William Winstanley, was held at Quendon Church, St Simon and St Jude on Sunday, December 8.
The older pupils did their readings. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Winstanley, head of a wealthy family in the village, defied Oliver Cromwell's ban on yuletide festivities in the 1650s when Quendon Church was closed by the Puritains.
He held celebrations at his home, The Berries, and is credited with inventing traditions including decking the hall, Christmas crackers, giving gifts and alms to the poor.
A prankster, he would hide a dragon along the roadside and note people's reactions in pamphlets which he sold in London, raising money to found the almshouses in Saffron Walden.
Children from Rickling School and other villagers dressed in 17th century costume, sang carols and rang bells with villager, Jonathan Webb entering the church dressed as Winstanley.
Children played their part. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
A village spokesman said: "This is an annual event, which we revived four years ago. It was a great occasion and the church was full."
The younger pupils were chased by Winstanley's Dragon. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Jonathan Webb as William Winstanley - preserver of the traditional Christmas traditions. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Puritan villagers and William Winstanley - Carrie Williams, Tracey Hepting, Jonathan Webb and Katherine Nuthall. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Villagers dressed in Puritan style, ring out the handbells at the opening of the Winstanley Day celebrations. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Two boys from Rickling School sang the opening solo verse of Once in Royal David's City. CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY