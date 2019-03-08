Advanced search

Woman arrested after police find ‘quantity of drugs’ in M11 crash vehicle

PUBLISHED: 14:31 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 14 March 2019

There are 60 minutes delays on the M11 following an earlier crash. Photo: Georgia Hingston/Archant

A woman has been arrested after police found drugs in a vehicle which was involved in a collision on the M11 today (March 14).

The single-vehicle collision happened on the M11 southbound carriageway between junction 9 for Saffron Walden and junction 8 for Stansted Airport.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on the M11 between junctions nine and eight at around 12.10pm on March 14.

“We attended and while at the scene found a quantity of drugs.

“A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

“She has been taken to hospital.”

The vehicle has been cleared to the hard shoulder but there are currently 60 minute delays in the area.

