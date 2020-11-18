Woman finds burglars in kitchen window and at back door
Published: 5:07 PM November 18, 2020 Updated: 2:29 PM December 15, 2020
- Credit: Archant
A terrified woman screamed when she spotted a young burglar climbing through her kitchen window in Saffron Walden.
She then spotted another stranger at the back door.
Her partner ran downstairs and chased after the burglars.
He caught them, but had to let them go and return to the house.
An accomplice then went to the house to retrieve a rucksack the burglars dropped.
You may also want to watch:
The incident took place on Catons Lane on Sunday, November 8 at 9.05pm.
Essex Police has launched an appeal for information.
Most Read
- 1 Health officials urge residents to continue with lockdown
- 2 Essex placed in Covid Tier 2 when lockdown lifts
- 3 Shop Local: New lights and a light arch for a “Christmas selfie”
- 4 Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited
- 5 Goodies and chat will bring festive joy to pensioners
- 6 Uttlesford escapes going into Tier Three coronavirus restrictions for now
- 7 League suspended but not before managerial milestone for Bloods boss Jason Maher
- 8 School raises £4,000 for health project
- 9 Winners announced for business and shop window competition
- 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign
Please call Essex Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/183237/20.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.