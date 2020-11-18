News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Woman finds burglars in kitchen window and at back door

Andra Maciuca

Published: 5:07 PM November 18, 2020    Updated: 2:29 PM December 15, 2020
A terrified woman screamed when she spotted a young burglar climbing through her kitchen window in Saffron Walden.

She then spotted another stranger at the back door.

Her partner ran downstairs and chased after the burglars.

He caught them, but had to let them go and return to the house.

An accomplice then went to the house to retrieve a rucksack the burglars dropped.

The incident took place on Catons Lane on Sunday, November 8 at 9.05pm.

Essex Police has launched an appeal for information.

Please call Essex Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/183237/20.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

