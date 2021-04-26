News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Woman taken to hospital with burns after Walden fire

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:31 PM April 26, 2021   
ambulance-east-england

- Credit: Archant

A woman was taken to hospital with burns on Sunday (April 25) after a fire.

Emergency services were called to Little Walden Road, Saffron Walden, around 10am.

East Anglian Air Ambulance was also in attendance to assist. Pilots Matt Sandbach and Andy Moorhouse landed the Anglia Two helicopter on a nearby field. 

East Anglian Air Ambulance landed on a field on Sunday

East Anglian Air Ambulance landed on a field on Sunday after a woman was injured - Credit: supplied

Doctor Becky Mersh and Critical Care Paramedic Liam Sagi provided pre-hospital care.

The woman was taken by road ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Essex Police said investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information can submit a report online to police at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am to 11pm. Quote crime reference number 42/77138/21.

You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.






