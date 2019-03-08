Advanced search

Woman injured as car collides with tractor

PUBLISHED: 11:28 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 08 November 2019

Archant

A woman was injured after a car collided with a tractor in Newport.

The incident took place in Wicken Road, on Tuesday, at about 11.30am.

A spokesman for Saffron Walden fire station said: "We joined colleagues from Newport at a road traffic collision on Wicken Road, Newport where a car was in collision with a tractor. One female passenger was injured in the collision.

"Fire crews provided first aid until a paramedic crew arrived. The crews made the scene safe and helped police with traffic control and road safety tasks. The vehicle was then made safe and left with the police awaiting recovery."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.33am on November 5 with reports of a collision in Wicken Road, Newport. We sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer.

"One person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, for further care."

