Duo arrested in Saffron Walden on suspicion of dealing class A drugs

Arrests were made on Friday, September 20. Archant

Two women were arrested in Saffron Walden on Friday on suspicion of dealing class A drugs.

The woman, both aged 20 and from Cambridge, were taken into custody on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property by Essex Police.

A spokesman for the force said the arrests came after a vehicle was stopped in the area and a search uncovered white powder and more than £2,000 in cash with the occupants.

The spokesman added: "The suspects have been interviewed and released under investigation. Further enquiries are being conducted."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.