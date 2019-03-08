Duo arrested in Saffron Walden on suspicion of dealing class A drugs
PUBLISHED: 07:51 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 26 September 2019
Archant
Two women were arrested in Saffron Walden on Friday on suspicion of dealing class A drugs.
The woman, both aged 20 and from Cambridge, were taken into custody on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property by Essex Police.
A spokesman for the force said the arrests came after a vehicle was stopped in the area and a search uncovered white powder and more than £2,000 in cash with the occupants.
The spokesman added: "The suspects have been interviewed and released under investigation. Further enquiries are being conducted."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
Comments have been disabled on this article.