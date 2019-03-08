Advanced search

Local Recall

Duo arrested in Saffron Walden on suspicion of dealing class A drugs

PUBLISHED: 07:51 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 26 September 2019

Arrests were made on Friday, September 20.

Arrests were made on Friday, September 20.

Archant

Two women were arrested in Saffron Walden on Friday on suspicion of dealing class A drugs.

The woman, both aged 20 and from Cambridge, were taken into custody on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property by Essex Police.

A spokesman for the force said the arrests came after a vehicle was stopped in the area and a search uncovered white powder and more than £2,000 in cash with the occupants.

The spokesman added: "The suspects have been interviewed and released under investigation. Further enquiries are being conducted."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man injured during attempted robbery in Saffron Walden

The incident took place in Cromwell Road.

Town’s first Eco Fair encourages locals to reduce, reuse, and recycle

Paula Curbello and her six and a half-month-old child, Paco.

Saffron Walden couple appear on Channel 4’s Ugly House to Lovely House

Lucas and Hayley from Saffron Walden appeared on Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Tonnes of straw bales and hedgerow torched in arson attack

Firefighter tackling Widdington fire. Picture: Saffron Walden Fire Station's Facebook page.

Thomas Cook holiday makers are assured that anyone who booked with Premier Travel is fully covered

Travel firm Thomas Cook is now in liquidation. Picture: Web/Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man injured during attempted robbery in Saffron Walden

The incident took place in Cromwell Road.

Town’s first Eco Fair encourages locals to reduce, reuse, and recycle

Paula Curbello and her six and a half-month-old child, Paco.

Saffron Walden couple appear on Channel 4’s Ugly House to Lovely House

Lucas and Hayley from Saffron Walden appeared on Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Tonnes of straw bales and hedgerow torched in arson attack

Firefighter tackling Widdington fire. Picture: Saffron Walden Fire Station's Facebook page.

Thomas Cook holiday makers are assured that anyone who booked with Premier Travel is fully covered

Travel firm Thomas Cook is now in liquidation. Picture: Web/Archant

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Duo arrested in Saffron Walden on suspicion of dealing class A drugs

Arrests were made on Friday, September 20.

Victim of attempted robbery says incident will ‘stay with him’

The incident took place in Cromwell Road, Saffron Walden.

Win tickets to see Courtney Pine play at Saffron Hall

Courtney Pine is playing at Saffron Hall. Picture: ROGER KING

Lesley Garrett talks about her musical heritage and the vissitudes of an entertainer’s career

An evening with Lesley Garrett is at Saffron Hall

Lenny Henry in conversation at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Monday, November 25

Sir Lenny Henry will be in conversation at Cambridge Corn Exchange
Drive 24