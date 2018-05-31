Women’s group joined by key figures in tackling climate change

Andrea Speranza, head of campaigns and education at TRAID, talking to WI members about the impact of fast fashion. Photo: WI. Women's Institute

Elsenham Women’s Institute (WI) has joined the national body’s biggest-ever campaign in a bid to tackle climate change.

The WI is a member of The Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action against irreversible changes to our planet’s climate.

In support of the coalition’s objectives, the WI has created climate ambassadors, members who are passionate about raising awareness of things which could be lost to climate change.

Elsenham’s local ambassadors invited keynote speakers, Essex MPs and a county councillor to a special meeting on the issue.

Vicky Ford, MP for Chelmsford and John Whittingdale, MP for Maldon, told WI members about what the government is doing to tackle climate change, and Councillor Simon Walsh, cabinet member for environment and climate change action at Essex County Council, presented local matters.

A spokesperson for Elsenham WI said: “Unsurprisingly, the focus was on how the UK is going to achieve the stated government objective of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Doug Parr, chief scientist and head of policy at Greenpeace, spoke about the opportunities for the UK in things like wind farm technology in the emerging green economy.

“Andrea Speranza, head of campaigns and education at TRAID, a charity working to stop clothes from being thrown away, explained how our relationship with clothing, especially ‘fast fashion’, needs to change.”

Moyra Jackson, president of Elsenham WI: said ‘The WI is everything you want it to be. We offer women the opportunity to be involved in the way that suits them. In this case, it is the campaigning aspect of our organisation that engages our members, particularly those who have volunteered to be climate ambassadors.

“Climate change is one of the biggest issues facing the world and, as always, the WI will work hard to be a force for positive change.”

Elsenham WI offers a variety of activities and is always keen to welcome guests and new members. The group meets on the third Thursday of every month in the Memorial Hall, Leigh Drive, Elsenham.

For more information, please email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.