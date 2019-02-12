World Book Day in Uttlesford: Send us your photos

Great Dunmow Primary School children dressed up last year as their favourite book characters for World Book Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

It’s World Book Day – and children across Uttlesford are dressing up as their favourite characters to celebrate.

World Book Day is an annual celebration of reading and millions of £1 book tokens will be distributed to children across the country.

We’d love to see pictures of children taking part in the event - we will have a gallery on our website and will also be publishing some of the pictures in the newspaper.

Parents or guardians are welcome to send pictures and we are also encouraging schools to send group pictures.

Include name, age and school the child attends in your email to editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk or editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk.