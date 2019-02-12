Advanced search

World Book Day in Uttlesford: Send us your photos

PUBLISHED: 11:40 07 March 2019

Great Dunmow Primary School children dressed up last year as their favourite book characters for World Book Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Great Dunmow Primary School children dressed up last year as their favourite book characters for World Book Day. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

It’s World Book Day – and children across Uttlesford are dressing up as their favourite characters to celebrate.

World Book Day is an annual celebration of reading and millions of £1 book tokens will be distributed to children across the country.

We’d love to see pictures of children taking part in the event - we will have a gallery on our website and will also be publishing some of the pictures in the newspaper.

Parents or guardians are welcome to send pictures and we are also encouraging schools to send group pictures.

Include name, age and school the child attends in your email to editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk or editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk.

Most Read

The Prodigy’s Keith Flint found dead at Dunmow home

Keith Flint, from Dunmow, frontman of The Prodigy. Picture: YOUTUBE

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

Inspector raises questions about funding of Uttlesford local plan

Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Care home in Stansted receives ‘outstanding’ rating

Staff, residents, relatives and local community members celebrate the Outstanding CQC award of Mountfitchet House Care Uk Home. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Zebra crossing plan for busy Saffron Walden road

Plan for zebra crossing in Ashdon Road, Saffron Walden.

