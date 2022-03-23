Gallery
Saffron Walden: Wreaths laid to remember HMS Lapwing
- Credit: Celia Bartlett
Wreaths have been laid to remember the officers and men of HMS Lapwing who lost their lives when their ship was hit by a torpedo in 1945.
Rev'd Jeremy Trew of St Mary’s Church led the service, and Mayor Richard Porch, and members of the Saffron Walden branch of the Royal British Legion laid wreaths.
Two wreaths were laid on behalf of the Lapwing Association who were not able to attend this year.
The trumpeter was Amy Proudfoot, a student at Saffron Walden County High School, who stood in to help at short notice.
HMS Lapwing had a crew of 219 on March 11, 1945, when it left for the Kola Islet, Murmansk, Russia.
It was sunk after being hit by a torpedo fired by a German submarine on March 20, 1945.
The ship sank within 12 minutes, and 158 lives were lost. Several more who had been pulled from the water subsequently died.
