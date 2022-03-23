Gallery

A small gathering of dignitaries and military representatives in The Close Garden, Saffron Walden for the start of the commemoration service at the HMS Lapwing Memorial, led by Rev'd Jeremy Trew. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Wreaths have been laid to remember the officers and men of HMS Lapwing who lost their lives when their ship was hit by a torpedo in 1945.

Rev'd Jeremy Trew of St Mary’s Church led the service, and Mayor Richard Porch, and members of the Saffron Walden branch of the Royal British Legion laid wreaths.

Two wreaths were laid on behalf of the Lapwing Association who were not able to attend this year.

The trumpeter was Amy Proudfoot, a student at Saffron Walden County High School, who stood in to help at short notice.

HMS Lapwing had a crew of 219 on March 11, 1945, when it left for the Kola Islet, Murmansk, Russia.

It was sunk after being hit by a torpedo fired by a German submarine on March 20, 1945.

The ship sank within 12 minutes, and 158 lives were lost. Several more who had been pulled from the water subsequently died.

Royal British Legion standard bearer Bob Curran and Rev'd Jeremy Trew in The Close Garden, Saffron Walden for the HMS Lapwing service - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A small gathering in The Close Garden, Saffron Walden for the start of the service at the HMS Lapwing Memorial, led by Rev'd Jeremy Trew - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Rev'd Jeremy Trew and Amy Proudfoot who went on to play The Last Post at the HMS Lapwing service in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The Last Post is played at the HMS Lapwing service in Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Wreaths are laid to remember those lost on HMS Lapwing, at the memorial in The Close Garden, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Wreaths at the HMS Lapwing memorial in The Close Garden, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett



