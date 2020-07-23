Saffron and Dunmow pupils say thank you to their ‘fun and wonderful’ Year 6 teachers

Fletcher Ilett is leaving Rodings Primary School. Picture: Nicola Ilett Nicola Ilett

Coronavirus has disrupted more than just jobs.

Frankie Pettit is leaving Great Dunmow Primary School for the Helena Romanes School. Picture: supplied by parent Frankie Pettit is leaving Great Dunmow Primary School for the Helena Romanes School. Picture: supplied by parent

Many Year 6 students are leaving their schools without the normal opportunity to say goodbye and thank their teachers.

We’ve received the following messages and photographs from Year 6 leavers.

Joshua Grötchen, St Marys School, Saffron Walden: “Thank you for giving me a good education Mr Brown and for helping me improve in maths and English all year.”

Tara Perkins, RA Butlery Academy: “Thank you to Mrs Kimber, Miss Cattely and Mrs Scott for helping me develop in my writing. I have learnt lots of new skills. I would also like to say a massive thank you to Mr Leeman for supporting me in my maths and helping me become a better mathematician.”

Poppy Groves is leaving Great Dunmow Primary School. Picture: Danielle Smith Poppy Groves is leaving Great Dunmow Primary School. Picture: Danielle Smith

Lorimer Sugden, RA Butler Academy: “Thank you to Miss Atherton!”

Ted Davidson, Clavering Primary School: “Mrs Lipscomb was one of my best teachers. She was really supportive at times when I needed her and was always free to talk. Thanks to her year 6 was one of my best at Clavering.”

Eiryn Gamble, RA Butler Academy: “I would like to thank Miss Atherton and the Year 6 team for teaching us and always being there for us. Though lockdown has been hard you made returning to school less scary and fun.”

Felix and Pippa Butterworth, RA Butler Academy: “Thanks to Miss Catley, Mrs Kimber & Mrs Scott for being such wonderful and fun teachers.”

Dakota Houlston is leaving Great Dunmow Primary School. Picture: family photo Dakota Houlston is leaving Great Dunmow Primary School. Picture: family photo

Fletcher Illett, Rodings Primary School: Mum Nicola Ilett said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to Mr Raraty, Ms Raban, and all the staff at the school, they have made my son’s transition back into school as smooth as possible but still making it so much fun. It truly is an amazing school and after seeing two sons through their infant and primary education we have come to the end of an era so it’s sad for us all.”

Fletcher said he has loved his time at the school and has loved his teachers.

Frankie Pettit, Great Dunmow Primary School: “I would like to thank all the teachers at Great Dunmow Primary School for preparing me for HRS. All the teachers have gone the extra mile to make sure all of us have felt safe and happy to be in school during covid-19. I will never forget you.”

Poppy Groves, Great Dunmow Primary School: “Thank you so much to Mrs White for being a fantastic teacher. Nothing but praise for this wonderful school. And a special mention to Mr Watts. Always bringing a smile to the children’s (and parents’) faces.”

Joshua Grötchen is leaving Year 6 at St Mary's School Primary School in Saffron Walden. Picture: Jennie Brown Joshua Grötchen is leaving Year 6 at St Mary's School Primary School in Saffron Walden. Picture: Jennie Brown

Tony Miles, Great Dunmow Primary School: “Thank you Mr Coleman for making my last weeks of school fun, and for always being there every day for home schooling in the lockdown so that I wouldn’t be behind when I start secondary school. Thank you Mr Watts and Miss Marshall for being so great and making us laugh with your funny assemblies.”

Dakota Houlston, Great Dunmow Primary School would like to say a massive thank you to Mr Watts the headteacher and all the teachers for keeping them safe during this time, and allowing her to go back to school even though the children have missed out on some of the leavers activities they have still had a great time.

Jakub Serba, Great Dunmow Primary School: “Dear Ms Mcdavitts and Mrs White, your inspirational words are like beautiful footprints that have been etched in my heart and mind forever. Thank you for being my teachers in Year 6.”

Tara Perkins is leaving RA Butlery Acadmey, Saffron Walden. Picture: family photo Tara Perkins is leaving RA Butlery Acadmey, Saffron Walden. Picture: family photo

Lorimer Sugden is leaving RA Butler in Saffron Walden. Picture: Romola Campbell Lorimer Sugden is leaving RA Butler in Saffron Walden. Picture: Romola Campbell

Ted Davidson is leaving Clavering Primary School. Picture: Davidson family Ted Davidson is leaving Clavering Primary School. Picture: Davidson family

Eiryn Gamble is leaving year 6 at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden. Picture: Carolyn Gamble Eiryn Gamble is leaving year 6 at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden. Picture: Carolyn Gamble

Jakub Serba is leaving Year 6 at Great Dunmow Primary School. Picture: Natalia Serba Jakub Serba is leaving Year 6 at Great Dunmow Primary School. Picture: Natalia Serba

Tony Miles is leaving Mr Coleman's Year 6 class at Great Dunmow Primary School. Picture: Tamara Miles Tony Miles is leaving Mr Coleman's Year 6 class at Great Dunmow Primary School. Picture: Tamara Miles

