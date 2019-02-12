Zebra crossing plan for busy Saffron Walden road

Plan for zebra crossing in Ashdon Road, Saffron Walden. Archant

Two Saffron Walden councillors are campaigning for a zebra crossing to be built in Ashdon Road, near to Harvey Way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillor David Sadler and Councillor Sam Goddard have listened to local residents who have to cross the road several times a day and who often fear for their safety.

Cllr Sadler said: “We are working with Councillor John Moran and Councillor Howard Rolfe who are very supportive. We are optimistic that with Essex County Council and Uttlesford District Council support that this project will go ahead and that residents can look forward to improved footpath and safety facilities.”

Cllr Goddard added: “We are doing similar work to improve safety on the Little Walden Road, especially beside the bridge. As councillors our role is to listen, consult and then act in a responsible way.”