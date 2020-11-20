Published: 12:00 PM November 20, 2020 Updated: 7:22 PM December 14, 2020

LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Name of Applicant or Club Postal address of premises or club premises including Post Code (where possible) or a description to enable the location to be identified. Audley End Miniature Railway Ltd Audley End Road Saffron Walden Essex CB11 4JB. Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. Sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises-Monday - Sunday 12:00 - 17:30. The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by 7th December 2020. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £unlimited