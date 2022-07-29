News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

Cheffins Planning
Notice ID: 11181449

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed Development at: East Lea Farm, Lower Green, Wimbish Saffron Walden, CB10 2XH 
Take notice that application is being made by: Cheffins, Mr Matthew Smith 
For planning permission to: 
Outline application (with all matters reserved except for access) for the demolition of existing agricultural buildings and the erection of one dwelling. 
Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Uttlesford District Council 
Local Planning Authority address: Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER 
Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory: Mrs Emma Thompson 
For and on behalf of Cheffins 
Date: 21-07-2022 
Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure. 
'Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. 
'Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land. 

