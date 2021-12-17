Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure)

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11067664

(England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION.

Proposed development at: Northumbria, Cambridge Road, Newport, CB11 3TN.

Take notice that application is being made by: Adrian Mundell and Debbie Holmes. For planning permission to: Erect front, side and rear single storey extensions with associated external works.

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Uttlesford District Council, Council Office, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER. Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.