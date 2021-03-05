News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Saffron And Sage
Notice ID: 10891597

Name of Applicant or Club Saffron And Sage 
Postal address of premises or club 3 Market Row, Saffron Walden, CB10 1HA
Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises.
Sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises-
Monday – Saturday 08:00 – 20:00
Sunday 09:00 – 16:00
The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays).
Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by Tuesday 23 March 2021
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £unlimited

