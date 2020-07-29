Advanced search

Biggest Scout camp ever, as members gather for Walden In LockDown (WILD) - online

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 August 2020

The Balaam family of 1st Clavering taking part in WILD (Walden In LockDown, a virtual camp. Picture: Scouts

The Balaam family of 1st Clavering taking part in WILD (Walden In LockDown, a virtual camp. Picture: Scouts

Dom Moloney, 5th Saffron Walden Incas

The biggest Scout camp the Saffron Walden Scout District has ever seen gathered for WILD (Walden In LockDown).

Chloe and family from 5th Saffron Walden Scouts taking part in WILD (Walden In LockDown), a virtual camp. Picture: ScoutsChloe and family from 5th Saffron Walden Scouts taking part in WILD (Walden In LockDown), a virtual camp. Picture: Scouts

Some 232 young people, supported by parents and leaders came together online for virtual scouting, representing Scout groups and Explorer units from Newport, Thaxted-Carver, Clavering, Chesterford, Radwinter and Saffron Walden.

WILD was an opportunity for the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers to get back to some outdoor and traditional scout skills from home.

They took part in over 20 different activities.

These included whittling, raft building, fire lighting and catapult construction.

Kathryn, Felix and Pippa of 5th and 1st Saffron Walden taking part in WILD (Walden In LockDown), a virtual camp. Picture: ScoutsKathryn, Felix and Pippa of 5th and 1st Saffron Walden taking part in WILD (Walden In LockDown), a virtual camp. Picture: Scouts

And they added new skills such as computer programming provided free by The Codezone, drumming, karate, magic, matchstick rockets, remote controlled robots from 200 miles away, musical theatre, armpit fudge and pizza making cooked in a cardboard box oven!

Helen of Newport scout group and Rory of Thaxted-Carver kicked off the weekend with an opening ceremony and gameshow.

The show involved going live to the houses of scouts to participate in games in order to win tickets on a minibus for a surprise trip. It was also an opportunity to make fun of the leaders, two of whom ended up with their heads in buckets of beans and custard!

Each morning started with Get up and Go!, a 30-minute exercise session hosted by BearWalden and ended with a bedtime story for the younger sections or a TikTok challenge for the older ones.

Charlie and family from 5th Saffron Walden Cubs taking part in WILD (Walden In LockDown), a virtual camp. Picture: ScoutsCharlie and family from 5th Saffron Walden Cubs taking part in WILD (Walden In LockDown), a virtual camp. Picture: Scouts

There was a traditional singalong with an international campfire, a hike, final disco and closing ceremony.

The camp included more than 50 online sessions held via video platform Zoom. Everyone camped out in gardens or dens of their own making despite the wind.

Saffron Walden district commissioner Mark Benfold said: “I’m immensely proud of the virtual camp organised by our leaders. With over 200 young people and their families taking part, the leaders have delivered a truly memorable event in the true spirit of Scouting.”

To get involved as an adult volunteer or as a young person see scouts.org.uk and email recruitment@saffronwaldenscouts.org.uk

Amy and Emma of 5th Saffron Walden Scorpius Scouts during WILD (Walden In LockDown), a virtual camp. Picture: ScoutsAmy and Emma of 5th Saffron Walden Scorpius Scouts during WILD (Walden In LockDown), a virtual camp. Picture: Scouts

Lauren of 5th Saffron Walden Beavers took part in WILD (Walden In LockDown), a virtual camp. Picture: ScoutsLauren of 5th Saffron Walden Beavers took part in WILD (Walden In LockDown), a virtual camp. Picture: Scouts

Organisers of WILD (Walden In LockDown) Helen of 1st Newport, Debbie of 1st Saffron Walden, Dom of 5th Saffron Walden, Rory of 1st Thaxted-Carver and Nigel (inset) of 5th Saffron Walden. Picture: ScoutsOrganisers of WILD (Walden In LockDown) Helen of 1st Newport, Debbie of 1st Saffron Walden, Dom of 5th Saffron Walden, Rory of 1st Thaxted-Carver and Nigel (inset) of 5th Saffron Walden. Picture: Scouts

Jasper of 1st Saffron Walden Scouts took part in WILD (Walden In LockDown). Picture: ScoutsJasper of 1st Saffron Walden Scouts took part in WILD (Walden In LockDown). Picture: Scouts

Most Read

Uttlesford and Braintree coronavirus deaths released with Walden’s percentage lowest

Doctor examines coronavirus patient. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Organiser says “government forgot artists” as popular event is cancelled

Dance in the Square last year. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Pub may open as early as September following successful offer

Dave Kenny, chairman of Save The Railway Arms campaign group. Photo: supplied by Dave Kenny.

The latest coronavirus figures are published for Essex and other areas

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Musician remembered as ‘Dunmow legend’ gathers hundreds in emotional goodbye

Jay Wiffen. Photo: Supplied by family.

