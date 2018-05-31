How a new care home is helping elderly people during isolation

The Grange has a large balcony and garden, giving the residents the chance to get out and enjoy the sunshine.

All elderly, vulnerable people are self-isolating at this time, and as essential as this may be, it can be lonely for the affected and worrying for their family members.

The facilities available at The Grange are second-to-none. There is a pub, hair and beauty salon and even a cinema.

Teresa Torres, Home Manager at The Grange care home offers her advice for caring for your elderly loved one during coronavirus.

Should I still be visiting my elderly loved one to take care of them during lockdown?

You can leave your home if you need to provide care to an elderly, vulnerable person.

“If you choose to do this, you should ensure that you adhere to all safety measures; wear disposable gloves, a protective mask and make sure your hands are clean before visiting,” says Teresa.

“Keep two meters away from them if possible and avoid physical contact if you can.”

The care home in Saffron Walden has been kitted out with luxury furnishings to make the residents feel at home.

“It’s also worth disinfecting all surfaces you’ve touched before leaving their house.”

Is there more I can be doing to help my elderly relative?

“It might be worth helping your family member find ways to stay active at home,” explains Teresa.

“Even things like stretches they can do in their armchair or going outside for a walk in the garden – if they have one – will help them keep physically healthy and give them something to do at home.”

Another thing you could do is set up a ‘check-in rota’ for you and your family.

This way you can make sure that somebody is checking in on your elderly relative every day, whether that be by phone or video chat, to ensure they’re alright and to brighten their day.

New care home in Newport, near Saffron Walden

The Grange in Newport, near Saffron Walden – the new residential home from Country Court – is doing all they can to support their residents and family members at this difficult time.

For family members of the residents, the most important thing is that their loved ones are safe. The Grange care home staff are providing 24-hour personal care to the residents and rigorous infection control procedures are being followed to ensure the home is safe, clean and secure.

They have also confirmed that, although they are still taking residents at this time, any new resident will be required to isolate themselves from others for seven days for the safety of them, the other residents and staff. During this time, the residents will be cared for by set members of staff.

“We know it’s difficult for the family to not to be able to see their loved ones, so we have come up with a temporary solution to ensure they are still able to keep in contact,” Teresa says.

“We now have full provisions for video calls via Google Hangouts at all our homes.”

The staff at the care home are doing all they can to keep up morale and maintain the mental wellbeing of their residents by continuing to hold regular activities and events.

“Even though residents aren’t able to take trips out of the home at the moment, the facilities inside and the beautiful garden outside are enough to keep them occupied and entertained.”

“The home has been kitted out with luxury furnishings and fittings to help the residents feel at home, and the incredible facilities include an on-site pub, hair and beauty salon, large garden with a balcony and seating areas for afternoon tea, and a cinema,” Teresa says.

Even the food at The Grange is special. They offer a fine dining experience to all residents, with an onsite chef presenting the type of meals you’d see in a restaurant. Every care is taken to plate the dishes as residents would at home for the best culinary experience.

With your loved ones in the capable and safe hands of the care staff at The Grange in Newport, near Saffron Walden you can achieve peace of mind and relieve some pressure. Taking care of your dependant loved ones can be stressful at this time – strict precautions must be taken to ensure their safety.

A purpose-built care home with state-of-the-art facilities may be the perfect place for them during the coronavirus.

For more information visit www.countrycourtcare.co email Priya Virdee at priyavirdee@countrycourtcare.com or call 01799 243005.