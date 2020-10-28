Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Individuals and businesses step forward to help with free school meals this half term

PUBLISHED: 11:31 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 28 October 2020

Amber Wright of Darfranko'’s Bakery in Takeley has been making fresh meals each day, for collection and delivery, to ensure no child goes hungry this half term. Picture: DARFRANKO'S

Amber Wright of Darfranko'’s Bakery in Takeley has been making fresh meals each day, for collection and delivery, to ensure no child goes hungry this half term. Picture: DARFRANKO'S

Darfranko's

These are some of the businesses in our district that have offered to help ensure no child goes hungry during half term. If you know of others, get in touch.

Amber Wright of Darfranko’s Bakery in Takeley has been making fresh meals each day so children don’t go hungry in half term, for collection and delivery.

The meals have the option of vegetables and a fresh bread roll.

She has offered them to families in Saffron Walden, Takeley, Thaxted, Little Canfield, Stebbing, Felsted, Great Dunmow, Bishop’s Stortford and Harlow.

Businesses and individuals have been donating funds through her GoFundMe page to help support the costs.

She said: “As a parent myself the thought of any child going without a hot meal truly breaks my heart.”

She added: “I want to reassure these families that this is nothing to be ashamed of, help is there so please use it!”

Contact her on email via darfrankosbakery@gmail.com or text 07534817914.

You may also want to watch:

Saffron Walden Fish and Chips takeaway on High Street are offering a child’s meal.

Message them on Facebook and they will arrange it for you discreetly.

Bicicletta cycling cafe on Market Walk, Saffron Walden, are offering a kid’s packed lunch for children who normally get a free school meal.

Take a post-it note from the door and swap it for a meal at the counter. No other purchase is necessary.

Saffron Fish Co on George Street are offering free fish to any parents who are struggling to provide a half term child’s meal.

Message them via Facebook and they will let you know when to collect it.

The Facebook page Saffron Walden and Villages Meal Share is offering to help parents who are struggling to provide a meal during half term by putting them in touch with available support. Message them and they will assist.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Films at Saffron Screen

Films at Saffron Screen: Over the Moon (Certificate U). Picture: NETFLIX

Individuals and businesses step forward to help with free school meals this half term

Amber Wright of Darfranko'’s Bakery in Takeley has been making fresh meals each day, for collection and delivery, to ensure no child goes hungry this half term. Picture: DARFRANKO'S

Saffron Striders take advantage of the extra hour by putting in the miles

Mark Frow of Saffron Striders ran the Stort 30 ultra marathon.

R4U urges Essex County Council to ensure children have half-term food

R4U’s Councillor Alex Armstrong. Picture: R4U

Saffron Walden MP says critics have ‘politicised’ the free school meals policy

Kemi Badenoch MP. Picture: Kemi Badenoch