Individuals and businesses step forward to help with free school meals this half term

Amber Wright of Darfranko''s Bakery in Takeley has been making fresh meals each day, for collection and delivery, to ensure no child goes hungry this half term.

These are some of the businesses in our district that have offered to help ensure no child goes hungry during half term. If you know of others, get in touch.

Amber Wright of Darfranko’s Bakery in Takeley has been making fresh meals each day so children don’t go hungry in half term, for collection and delivery.

The meals have the option of vegetables and a fresh bread roll.

She has offered them to families in Saffron Walden, Takeley, Thaxted, Little Canfield, Stebbing, Felsted, Great Dunmow, Bishop’s Stortford and Harlow.

Businesses and individuals have been donating funds through her GoFundMe page to help support the costs.

She said: “As a parent myself the thought of any child going without a hot meal truly breaks my heart.”

She added: “I want to reassure these families that this is nothing to be ashamed of, help is there so please use it!”

Contact her on email via darfrankosbakery@gmail.com or text 07534817914.

Saffron Walden Fish and Chips takeaway on High Street are offering a child’s meal.

Message them on Facebook and they will arrange it for you discreetly.

Bicicletta cycling cafe on Market Walk, Saffron Walden, are offering a kid’s packed lunch for children who normally get a free school meal.

Take a post-it note from the door and swap it for a meal at the counter. No other purchase is necessary.

Saffron Fish Co on George Street are offering free fish to any parents who are struggling to provide a half term child’s meal.

Message them via Facebook and they will let you know when to collect it.

The Facebook page Saffron Walden and Villages Meal Share is offering to help parents who are struggling to provide a meal during half term by putting them in touch with available support. Message them and they will assist.