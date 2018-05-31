Kemi Badenoch, Member of Parliament serving the people of Saffron Walden, Great Dunmow, Stansted and surrounding areas, on the work to support individuals and communities affected by the coronavirus lockdown

Kemi Badenoch MP Kemi Badenoch

Last week the Prime Minister announced the Government’s roadmap to recovery to rebuild the UK as we move into the next phase of this crisis.

I know this announcement will be welcomed by residents in Saffron Walden, Thaxted, Dunmow and surrounding villages as we start to think about how we must adapt in the coming months in line with a new ‘normal’.

We are all aware of the lasting impact this crisis will have on our economy, our jobs and our livelihoods, however we must continue to prioritise our health and safety, which is why the Government is not making any drastic changes, but small manageable changes.

The Government will continue to support those who need it, as can be seen from the Chancellor’s announcement to extend the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme until the end of October and every scheme put in place over the last few months, which I know have benefitted many constituents.

As we move into this next phase, my team and I will continue to liaise and engage with the various stakeholders across the constituency, including Chelmsford, Essex and Uttlesford Councils, who have done a fantastic job at ensuring vital services can continue to run safely, on top of providing the support and guidance for local businesses and the most vulnerable members of our communities, they will now be planning their recovery phase and I will be supporting them as best I can. As Addenbrooke’s, Princess Alexandra and Broomfield hospital’s Covid-19 admissions slowly decline, our local trusts and clinical commissioning groups will be making plans to resume routine services for those who need them, however I must emphasise their key message that if you do require medical assistance, the NHS is open for you now.

I will continue to support constituents, alongside my role in the Treasury and as an Equalities Minister and keep constituents updated with the latest local information. If you have any questions or feedback regarding the Government’s recovery strategy, or any other enquiries, please get in touch by emailing me at kemi.badenoch.mp@parliament.uk or call my office on 0207 219 1943 and we will support you as best we can.

