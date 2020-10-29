Saffron Walden teachers spent their own money to ensure students could have half term meals

Saffron Walden County High School’s head teacher says staff have dipped into their pockets to fund half-term food vouchers for pupils.

Caroline Derbyshire, head at the school in Audley End Road, said she is “very disappointed” the government voted not to continue to fund free school meals during the holidays.

Mrs Derbyshire added: “During a global pandemic, when more families are experiencing hardship, we would have thought this was a necessary step to take to ensure the welfare of our children.

“As a consequence, the staff at the school paid for the half-term meal vouchers out of their own pockets.

“It seemed the only decent thing to do given the timing and circumstances. However, these meals should have come from allocated public funds and not charity.

“We hope that in future the meals will be paid for by direct government or council allocated funds.”