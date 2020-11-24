Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Dress sword belonging to war ace who flew secret missions being sold at auction

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 November 2020

Wing Commander�s Ratcliff�s dress sword, scabbard and ribbon with a gilt brass guard bearing the RAF insignia has a guide of �800-1,200. Picture: SWORDERS

Wing Commander�s Ratcliff�s dress sword, scabbard and ribbon with a gilt brass guard bearing the RAF insignia has a guide of �800-1,200. Picture: SWORDERS

Sworders auctioneers

A sword which once belonged to a Second World War ace who flew secret wartime missions into continental Europe is going under a Stansted auctioneer’s hammer.

Wing Commander’s Ratcliff’s dress sword, scabbard and ribbon with a gilt brass guard bearing the RAF insignia has a guide of £800-1,200. Picture: SWORDERSWing Commander’s Ratcliff’s dress sword, scabbard and ribbon with a gilt brass guard bearing the RAF insignia has a guide of £800-1,200. Picture: SWORDERS

Wing Commander Leonard Ratcliff of Great Chesterford (1919-2016), who later in life was a grain merchant for Spillers, was the recipient of a DSO, a DFC and Bar, the Croix de Guerre Alec Palme and the Lêgion d’honneur.

His 161 Special Duties Squadron had around 200 men and craft. They were based at the secret RAF airfield at Kempsford in Bedfordshire, and wereresponsible for dropping secret agents and equipment to aid resistance movements into Nazi occupied Europe.

The missions were extraordinarily dangerous.

During its wartime activities, there were 600 casualties - effectively meaning the whole of 161 squadron was wiped out three times.

Wing Commander Leonard Ratcliff (1919-2016) of Great Chesterford. Picture: SWORDERSWing Commander Leonard Ratcliff (1919-2016) of Great Chesterford. Picture: SWORDERS

Wing Commander Ratcliff took part in 70 moonlight missions, flying Halifax Havocs, Hudsons and Lysanders.

Most famously, his cargo included Yvonne Cormeau (1909-1997), codename Annette, whose work as a wireless operator with the French Resistance was immortalised in the best selling book Birdsong by Sebastian Faulks.

The dress sword, scabbard and ribbon with a gilt brass guard bearing the RAF insignia has a guide price of £800 to £1,200 in the Sworders online auction on December 8-9.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Dress sword belonging to war ace who flew secret missions being sold at auction

Wing Commander�s Ratcliff�s dress sword, scabbard and ribbon with a gilt brass guard bearing the RAF insignia has a guide of �800-1,200. Picture: SWORDERS

Uttlesford, Braintree and Chelmsford experience coronavirus cases peak this month

Photo: PA WIRE

Christmas panto themed adventure confirmed for Cambridge Arts Theatre

Dame Trott's Panto Palaver can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre this Christmas

Cambridge Corn Exchange launches programme of socially distanced live concerts

BC Camplight will play a concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange

“The whole fun of Diwali is people giving presents to each other and meeting. We couldn’t do that this year”

Theodore Hargreaves wearing bright clothes for this year's Diwali. Photo: Neil Hargreaves/Facebook.