Two teachers smash fundraising target in charity cycle challenge

Will Durrant

Published: 10:25 AM June 24, 2021   
Two men in cycling gear and helmets

Charles Gilbank and Thomas William-Powlett cycled 200 miles in one day - Credit: Supplied

Two teachers have smashed through their £500 fundraising target in a charity cycle challenge.

Cycling to Newport from Pickering, Yorkshire, Charles Gilbank and Thomas William-Powlett rode 200 miles on June 19 in aid of Education Support, a charity which provides grants and a hotline to support teachers' wellbeing.

The pair - who work at Birchwood High School in Bishop's Stortford - raised £1,500.

The 200-mile route covers the distance between Mr Gilbank and Mr William-Powlett's old schools.

Both are members of Birchwood Cycling, which was set up to support teachers' physical and mental fitness.

Mr Gilbank, the school's deputy headteacher, said: "As teachers and educators we know the pressures that schools are under and Lockdown highlighted the need to stay fit and healthy.

"Cycling is a great relief from the pressures of the job."

The pair thanked their supporters and sponsors, and continue to fundraise via JustGiving (https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charles-gilbank).

