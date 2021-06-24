Two teachers smash fundraising target in charity cycle challenge
- Credit: Supplied
Two teachers have smashed through their £500 fundraising target in a charity cycle challenge.
Cycling to Newport from Pickering, Yorkshire, Charles Gilbank and Thomas William-Powlett rode 200 miles on June 19 in aid of Education Support, a charity which provides grants and a hotline to support teachers' wellbeing.
The pair - who work at Birchwood High School in Bishop's Stortford - raised £1,500.
The 200-mile route covers the distance between Mr Gilbank and Mr William-Powlett's old schools.
Both are members of Birchwood Cycling, which was set up to support teachers' physical and mental fitness.
Mr Gilbank, the school's deputy headteacher, said: "As teachers and educators we know the pressures that schools are under and Lockdown highlighted the need to stay fit and healthy.
"Cycling is a great relief from the pressures of the job."
The pair thanked their supporters and sponsors, and continue to fundraise via JustGiving (https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charles-gilbank).
