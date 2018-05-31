Advanced search

Another title for Saffron Walden's running master Pete Thompson

PUBLISHED: 08:15 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 03 December 2019

Saffron Walden athlete Pete Thompson won gold at the Eastern 5-mile Road Running Championship.

Saffron Walden athlete Pete Thompson won gold at the Eastern 5-mile Road Running Championship.

Saffron Walden runner Pete Thompson has had another golden outing as his successful season continues.

The 61-year-old, who runs for Cambridge & Coleridge AC, has already claimed the East of England Masters Cross Country Championship this year.

But he can now add another gold to the tally after victory in the Eastern five-mile road running championship.

Held as part of the Wolverton 5 in Milton Keynes, Thompson was the first runner home in the 60-65 age category.

The weather conditions were ideal for a fast time and Thompson crossed the line in 30 minutes 53 seconds.

The performance not only clinched him the gold medal but also placed him in the top-10 ranking list of the fastest five-mile times run by anyone aged over 60 in Britain in 2019.

The next challenge for Thompson is the South of England Masters Cross Country Championships in Oxford on Saturday.

