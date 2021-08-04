News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Second Olympic gold for Elsenham athlete Ben Maher

Will Durrant

Published: 1:18 PM August 4, 2021    Updated: 2:01 PM August 4, 2021
File photo dated 03-07-2021 of Ben Maher riding Chuck Bass. Issue date: Wednesday July 21, 2021.

Ben Maher riding earlier this year - Credit: PA

Ben Maher has won his second Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 individual jumping final.

The 38-year-old athlete from Elsenham qualified first into this morning's equestrian final.

He and five other athletes sailed through the final with no penalty points, with the final six facing battling out for a gold medal in a jump-off.

Swedish rider Peder Fredricson took silver while Maikel van der Vleuten from the Netherlands took bronze.

Team GB's Harry Charles and Scott Brash also qualified for the final, but did not medal.

Maher won his first Olympic equestrian gold medal in the team jumping event at London 2012.

More to follow.

